Another warm day, isolated storms possible

Well above normal temperatures continue for North Alabama Wednesday and through the foreseeable future. Even with highs around 90 this afternoon that is still 10+ degrees above normal for our area. By Friday and into early next week we will see many areas make it up to the mid 90s which puts us within a degree or 2 of records each afternoon.

We do have chance for some stray showers and storms today but most areas will remain dry. Best chances will come in the mid to late afternoon hours through this evening. A small chance will stick around for Thursday with drier conditions by Friday. Drought conditions will continue to expand as the heat and dry weather persists into early October.