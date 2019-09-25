Clear
BREAKING NEWS Memo shows President Donald Trump prodded Ukraine to probe Biden Full Story

Another warm day, isolated storms possible

North Alabama will warm to the low 90s Wednesday afternoon. There is even the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms.

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 8:44 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Well above normal temperatures continue for North Alabama Wednesday and through the foreseeable future.  Even with highs around 90 this afternoon that is still 10+ degrees above normal for our area.  By Friday and into early next week we will see many areas make it up to the mid 90s which puts us within a degree or 2 of records each afternoon.

We do have chance for some stray showers and storms today but most areas will remain dry.  Best chances will come in the mid to late afternoon hours through this evening.  A small chance will stick around for Thursday with drier conditions by Friday.  Drought conditions will continue to expand as the heat and dry weather persists into early October.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events