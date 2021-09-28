Another warm and sunny day Tuesday, small rain chances by midweek

It's another quiet start to the day with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Some patchy dense fog has developed again this morning, especially near area waterways. No Dense Fog Advisory in effect, but low visibilities may cause problems for the morning drive. Today is a carbon copy of yesterday. With plenty of sunshine, we'll be back in the mid 80s this afternoon.

The storyline for the rest of the week continues to be the battle between humid air to our southwest and drier air to our northeast. Which airmass wins the battle? Well, at least for the short term, it might be a split decision. The more humid air tries to sneak into northwest Alabama starting Wednesday. This added moisture may set off an isolated shower or two in the Shoals both Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. Everyone else will likely see just a few more clouds with more warm temperatures in the mid 80s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, data sources are still undecided on how the humid and dry airmasses interact. One data source keeps the humid air in place for everyone through the weekend, meaning chances for spotty showers and storms by Sunday. Another source pushes drier air into northeast Alabama, which would minimize rain chances. For now, our forecast will split the difference. A stray shower is possible Sunday with slightly higher coverage Monday. Rainfall totals stay below a quarter inch for all of us in the next seven days.

Hurricane Sam is still churning over open water as a mighty Category 4 storm. Luckily, no direct impacts to any land are expected (latest track pushes Sam east of Bermuda), but it may stay as a major hurricane all the way into the weekend. The NHC is also watching three other areas of interest for possible development but no impacts to the US are expected for at least the next 10 days.