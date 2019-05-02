Another warm afternoon with isolated thunderstorms Thursday

Afternoon highs will once again warm to the mid 80s for the Tennessee Valley Thursday. These highs are about 5-10 degrees above normal for early May.

This warm up will also allow for instability to build this afternoon. This instability or fuel will lead to pop-up showers and thunderstorms. The severe threat remains low for the Valley Thursday but it is not zero. The main concern for any strong to severe thunderstorm will be gusty winds and small hail.

More isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible for Friday but the severe threat remains very low.

Saturday will bring increased coverage in showers and thunderstorms. Most areas will at least see rain Saturday with some areas picking up over 0.50"-1.00". Strong to severe thunderstorms will also be possible Saturday with the threat of damaging winds. The cold front associated with Saturday's wet weather will begin to exit early Sunday morning. The exit of this front will allow for clearing through the day on Sunday with some afternoon sunshine.