Another tiny fish in Alabama considered 'endangered'

ANNISTON, Ala. (AP) - Federal officials are putting a fish whose habitat is threatened by development in southern states on the endangered species list.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently added the trispot darter fish to the list.

Al.com reports that development along the Coosa River in Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia threatens the fish's water quality due to storm water runoff.

The Arizona-based Center for Biological Diversity says the fish was believed to be extinct in Alabama for more than 50 years until it was discovered in Little Canoe Creek in 2008.

Being placed on the endangered species list makes it illegal for the freshwater fish to be caught or sold.

The spring pygmy sunfish has already been used as an excuse by environmentalists to delay construction on the Mazda Toyota plant in Limestone County.