Another taste of fall on the way

We will have gorgeous weather to close out the week in the wake of Wednesday night's cold front!

Posted: Sep 8, 2021 8:55 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Get ready for sunshine, highs in the low 80s, and lows in the 50s by Friday morning!

In the meantime, lows drop to the lower 60s to start Thursday and temperatures will be near 80 during the afternoon. That little fall-like feel to the air is back to start your Friday with most spots dropping to the mid to upper 50s by sunrise.

It does warm some for the weekend and we keep the sunshine going. Highs climb to the mid to upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday and it'll even stay dry to start the work week. In fact, our next chance of rain isn't until next Tuesday and even then, it's only 20%.

While everything is pretty quiet in our weather world, Tropical Storm Mindy is making landfall along the Florida Panhandle. It's bringing gusty wind and heavy rain to the coast while posing no threat to North Alabama.

