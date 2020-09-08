Another sunny day Tuesday, changes by the end of the workweek

Most of North Alabama fell short of 90° on Labor Day but today marks the return of low 90s. However, we’ll keep the sunshine and lower than normal humidity for early September.

For some school districts, Tuesday is the first day back. No worries for lightning, storms as kids head home this afternoon but it will be warm. By 3:00 pm today it will be hot for kids walking home but not dangerous heat. The feels like temperature Tuesday will be in the low 90s. That's about 10-15° lower than what we saw in North Alabama last week.

In fact, high pressure keeps our weather pretty quiet through mostly Thursday. An isolated shower or storm is possible both Thursday with slightly higher chances by Friday. More widespread rain holds off until this weekend. Temperatures don’t creep too far into the 90s and lows stay around 70 starting by the middle of the week.