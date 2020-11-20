Another sunny Friday, closely watching rain chances next week

Friday wraps up a picture perfect work week across North Alabama! Temperatures in the mid 40s this morning will warm up quickly to near 70 for highs later this afternoon. That's about 8-10 degrees above average for late November. If you have any plans tonight, keep the light jacket nearby as temperatures fall into the 50s this evening. Overnight lows drop into the mid 40s once again with mostly clear skies. Your weekend forecast is a mixed bag. Saturday is the pick, with one last day of sunshine and warm temperatures near 70. The only difference Saturday will be a few more thin clouds during the day. By Saturday night, our weather pattern begins to change. Clouds will be on the increase as a cold front approaches the area. The front looks to arrive Sunday evening, bringing with it a few spotty showers into Sunday night. We are not expecting widespread rain Sunday, but you'll want to keep the umbrella nearby. Data sources are speeding up this front, leaving much of North Alabama dry by sunrise Monday morning.

The pattern continues to remain active for Thanksgiving week. We will, however, stay dry for most of Monday and Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies keeping things a bit cooler in the 60s. By late Tuesday night, another cold front brings more widespread rainfall to North Alabama. The heaviest rain will persist through the entire day on Wednesday. A few thunderstorms are also possible, but we are not too concerned about severe weather right now. If you still have any Thanksgiving travel plans, please stay tuned for updates, as it appears Wednesday could be a very wet day on the roads. Lingering showers remain possible Thanksgiving morning, but we should be dry later that evening. When all is said and done, around a half inch of rain is expected with some locally higher amounts near one inch possible near the state line.