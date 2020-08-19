Another stormy afternoon Thursday

Both days will start out fairly quiet with storms increasing in coverage and intensity through the afternoon and evening. For Thursday, strong to severe storms will be possible too, with damaging win and hail the main threats with the strongest storms. All of North Alabama is included in a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather Thursday.

Overnight tonight, expect fairly quiet conditions with storms continuing to fade past sunset. Clouds thin and lows dip into the upper 60s to start Thursday morning. As mentioned previously, storms will be more focused to the second half of the day. Before the rain moves in, temperatures should be able to reach the 80s for highs.

Both Friday and Saturday are very similar in regard to storm coverage and temperatures. It’s all because a front is stalled out nearby North Alabama, providing a focusing mechanism for storm development. With the help of daytime heating, we’ll have plenty of energy for the storms to work with.

Finally by the end of the weekend, the pattern starts to shift and storms will only be isolated on Sunday. Expect a few storms Monday and Tuesday afternoons as well. With fewer afternoon storms, temperatures will be edging upward back into the lower 90s.