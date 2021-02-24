Spectacular weather continues Wednesday but monitoring approaching prolonged wet period

Many spots were able to reach 70 degrees and will likely warm up into the low 70s once again Wednesday. Tomorrow will be a near carbon copy of today, with maybe a few more clouds passing through. A cold front will move through North Alabama Wednesday night. While there is not a whole lot of moisture with this front, a few showers will be possible tomorrow night. Much of Thursday is dry, but temperatures will be back to near 60.

The more active pattern takes over Thursday night and Friday as the frontal boundary stalls out nearby and becomes a stationary front. Along this front, several waves of rain are expected to move through the region. Where the exact location of the front ends up will determine how much rain we see. For now, it looks as though areas just to our north across middle Tennessee will see the most significant amounts of rain. Here in North Alabama, widespread swaths of 2 to 4 inches of rain are still possible through Monday. Because the rain is spread out over several days, the threat for flooding is low. However, some rises in creeks and rivers can't be ruled out. Stay with us for updates as we continue to fine tune the wet weekend forecast. Until then, soak up the sunshine while we have it!