Another severe weather outbreak to our south Sunday, heavy rain and a few strong storms here at home

It is shaping up to be another active Sunday across the southeast, with the potential for another severe weather outbreak to our south across southern Alabama and southern Mississippi. While the threat for widespread severe weather is much lower here at home compared to last Sunday, we will still have the potential for strong to severe storms and more so heavy rainfall and flooding as well.

Expect two waves of showers and storms tomorrow. The first wave will arrive close to sunrise. This first wave will mainly be just rain, but a few embedded thunderstorms are possible. Heavy rain will be the primary concern with any stronger storms. Rain comes to an end for most around lunchtime and we get a brief break. Then the focus shifts to our south, where a severe weather outbreak will likely begin during the mid afternoon hours. We will be keeping a very close eye on a warm front across central Alabama. The location of this warm front will ultimately determine our severe weather potential and our risk for heavy rain and flooding. The further north the warm front goes, the higher our risk will be here in North Alabama. Data has been consistent in keeping the warm front across central Alabama, thus limiting our severe weather and heavy rainfall potential. However, we will still see showers and storms tomorrow afternoon and evening. Our far southern communities remain under an Isolated risk for strong to severe storms. The main concern will be heavy rain and flash flooding, with many locations picking up one to two inches of rainfall. In the stronger storms we see, damaging winds will also be possible as well as frequent lightning. The tornado risk is present tomorrow afternoon, but it is very low in our area.

This forecast will continue to evolve and change even as the event unfolds tomorrow. Please stay weather aware and check back for updates frequently both on air and online over the next 24-36 hours. Our pattern quiets down for the first half of the new week before the potential for another round of strong to severe storms returns Wednesday night and Thursday.