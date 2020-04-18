Clear
Another severe weather outbreak to our south Sunday, heavy rain and a few strong storms here at home

While the main threat for severe weather will stay south, North Alabama will still see heavy rain and perhaps damaging winds Sunday afternoon and evening.

Posted: Apr 18, 2020 6:07 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith

It is shaping up to be another active Sunday across the southeast, with the potential for another severe weather outbreak to our south across southern Alabama and southern Mississippi. While the threat for widespread severe weather is much lower here at home compared to last Sunday, we will still have the potential for strong to severe storms and more so heavy rainfall and flooding as well.

Expect two waves of showers and storms tomorrow. The first wave will arrive close to sunrise. This first wave will mainly be just rain, but a few embedded thunderstorms are possible. Heavy rain will be the primary concern with any stronger storms. Rain comes to an end for most around lunchtime and we get a brief break. Then the focus shifts to our south, where a severe weather outbreak will likely begin during the mid afternoon hours. We will be keeping a very close eye on a warm front across central Alabama. The location of this warm front will ultimately determine our severe weather potential and our risk for heavy rain and flooding. The further north the warm front goes, the higher our risk will be here in North Alabama. Data has been consistent in keeping the warm front across central Alabama, thus limiting our severe weather and heavy rainfall potential. However, we will still see showers and storms tomorrow afternoon and evening. Our far southern communities remain under an Isolated risk for strong to severe storms. The main concern will be heavy rain and flash flooding, with many locations picking up one to two inches of rainfall. In the stronger storms we see, damaging winds will also be possible as well as frequent lightning. The tornado risk is present tomorrow afternoon, but it is very low in our area.

This forecast will continue to evolve and change even as the event unfolds tomorrow. Please stay weather aware and check back for updates frequently both on air and online over the next 24-36 hours. Our pattern quiets down for the first half of the new week before the potential for another round of strong to severe storms returns Wednesday night and Thursday.

Huntsville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 63°
Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 4721

Reported Deaths: 148
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson65124
Mobile62124
Lee30112
Shelby2488
Chambers23611
Madison2174
Montgomery2075
Tallapoosa1609
Tuscaloosa1520
Marshall1224
Baldwin1032
Etowah878
Walker830
Houston643
Calhoun632
Marion614
Elmore541
Cullman531
St. Clair520
Coffee510
Randolph514
Morgan460
Talladega421
Wilcox400
Limestone400
Chilton370
Russell350
DeKalb342
Sumter330
Jackson322
Pickens320
Pike290
Autauga262
Lowndes250
Macon242
Clarke240
Greene240
Bibb240
Marengo241
Lauderdale234
Hale220
Dallas212
Blount200
Coosa201
Covington191
Franklin181
Butler160
Henry160
Barbour150
Dale140
Washington141
Escambia140
Clay140
Choctaw130
Colbert131
Cleburne120
Cherokee120
Winston90
Perry90
Lawrence80
Bullock80
Conecuh80
Monroe71
Lamar70
Crenshaw50
Fayette40
Geneva20
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 6263

Reported Deaths: 141
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby149233
Davidson130719
Sumner49128
Williamson3245
Rutherford2716
Out of TN2501
Unassigned2090
Knox1824
Wilson1611
Hamilton11011
Montgomery1022
Robertson950
Putnam932
Madison730
Cumberland550
Tipton540
Washington460
Blount463
Sullivan451
Fayette421
Bedford402
Dickson390
Bradley351
Maury330
Macon303
Greene292
Marion271
Hawkins262
Grundy251
Gibson250
Dyer240
Franklin231
Sevier220
Cheatham200
Trousdale191
Loudon190
Coffee170
Jefferson161
Anderson161
Lawrence150
Carroll130
Lauderdale120
Marshall121
Campbell121
Haywood121
Cocke110
Smith111
Scott110
DeKalb100
McNairy90
Monroe91
Lincoln90
Obion81
Cannon80
Henry80
Roane70
Hardeman70
Bledsoe70
Hamblen71
Overton70
McMinn60
Perry60
Jackson60
Chester60
Weakley60
Carter51
Claiborne50
Polk50
Clay50
Giles50
Morgan50
Houston40
Lake40
Warren40
Stewart40
Hardin40
Humphreys40
Fentress40
White40
Benton40
Grainger40
Meigs30
Decatur30
Union30
Sequatchie30
Wayne20
Johnson20
Hickman20
Lewis20
Henderson20
Unicoi10
Van Buren10
Moore10
Hancock00
Crockett00
Rhea00

 

 

