Another seasonable Fall day but rain chances return soon

The quiet weather pattern continues for North Alabama. It's another chilly morning with temperatures in the mid 40s. Patchy dense fog will be possible along waterways and low lying areas so use caution on the drive to work. Otherwise, another beautiful Fall day is on the way. Temperatures surge back into the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies this afternoon. We'll see a few more clouds today compared to the last few days. Partly cloudy skies continue tonight with temperatures in the low 50s. A modest warming trend peaks Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s and maybe clipping 80 in the warmest spots.

Rain chances are back Thursday for a couple reasons. Gulf moisture will continue to filter into the area while a cold front also approaches the area. This initial moisture may set off spotty showers by the morning rush hour Thursday. Showers will be off and on with the chance for a few thunderstorms as the cold front passes later in the day. Not concerned about flooding or severe weather at this point. Rainfall totals will stay under a quarter inch in most spots. This cold front won't bring quite as dramatic of a cool down as last week's front. We'll stay in the low to mid 70s heading into the weekend. Speaking of the weekend, the forecast becomes uncertain by Sunday. For now, our forecast remains dry but data sources are hinting at another stalled boundary that brings rain chances nearby or just to our north. We'll watch the trends in the days to come.