Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms possible Monday

A line of severe thunderstorms brought damaging straight-line winds to North Alabama Sunday afternoon and evening. This severe thunderstorm line was from what is called a MCS that developed earlier Sunday in Missouri(MCS: a thunderstorm complex that feeds off itself). This MCS tracked southeast Sunday afternoon through Missouri and western Tennessee before arriving in North Alabama in the late afternoon hours yesterday. It is possible that another thunderstorm complex from out of the middle of the country could arrive in North Alabama Monday evening.

Breaks in the cloud cover will allow for enough sun to warm highs to the low 80s in North Alabama Monday afternoon. The afternoon heating may allow for some pop-up showers and thunderstorms today but activity should be isolated in nature. North Alabama may be "capped" enough that thunderstorms never get going this afternoon.

Regardless of pop-up storms in North Alabama this afternoon we will be following a thunderstorm complex moving from Missouri to western Tennessee and possibly surviving all the way to North Alabama Monday evening. Damaging straight line winds and hail will be possible this evening/tonight if this line makes it to North Alabama. Rain and thunderstorm chances will be lower Tuesday afternoon and drop to basically zero by Wednesday and Thursday.