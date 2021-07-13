Clear

Another round of scattered storms develops Tuesday afternoon

Expect gusty winds with any storms Tuesday but the primary concern is localized flooding from heavy rain on top of an already saturated north Alabama.

Posted: Jul 13, 2021 8:08 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Low clouds will slowly erode to partly sunny skies late this morning and into Tuesday afternoon. Highs will struggle to reach the mid-80s today(normal is 91°) but still warm enough to fuel scattered thunderstorms throughout north Alabama.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are unlikely but gusty winds of 30 mph+ are possible with any stronger storms. The primary concern is the additional rainfall and high rain rates that could lead to flooding and ponding on roadways. 

Thankfully the coverage of showers and storms begins to wane Wednesday with most of north Alabama staying dry on Thursday. Take advantage of the brief reduction in showers and storms because coverage quickly goes back up Friday through early next week. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Decatur
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events