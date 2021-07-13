Another round of scattered storms develops Tuesday afternoon

Low clouds will slowly erode to partly sunny skies late this morning and into Tuesday afternoon. Highs will struggle to reach the mid-80s today(normal is 91°) but still warm enough to fuel scattered thunderstorms throughout north Alabama.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are unlikely but gusty winds of 30 mph+ are possible with any stronger storms. The primary concern is the additional rainfall and high rain rates that could lead to flooding and ponding on roadways.

Thankfully the coverage of showers and storms begins to wane Wednesday with most of north Alabama staying dry on Thursday. Take advantage of the brief reduction in showers and storms because coverage quickly goes back up Friday through early next week.