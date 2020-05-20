Another round of scattered showers and isolated storms Wednesday

Wednesday started with low clouds and fog but enough clearing allows for periods of sunshine into the afternoon. Afternoon highs will climb to the mid 70s today which is about 5 degrees warmer than Tuesday. Today's warm up will also allow for pop-up showers developing by the early afternoon. Today's rain chances continue to be dictated by a low pressure system that is spinning just off to our east by the Georgia-Tennessee state-line. This is why the best rain chances are closer to Sand Mountain this afternoon and evening. However, areas further west will see more sun, leading to warmer conditions which increases instability by late afternoon.

The low pressure system shifts northward out of the area. With a northwest wind shifting more out of the south, temperatures will start to warm Thursday and continue to do so Friday. Instead of wrap around showers Friday, we'll have an approaching warm front and a weak disturbance heading our way. That will still keep rain chances in play heading into the holiday weekend. Memorial Day doesn't look like a washout. Still, you'll need to keep your phone handy with the StormTracker Weather App on standby in case any storms pop up while you're enjoying the outdoors!