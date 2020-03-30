Clear
Another round of rain arrives tonight

We don't need it, but it's on the way regardless.

Posted: Mar 30, 2020 3:33 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Monday was gray and mild, but mainly dry across North Alabama. Tonight, showers creep into the region and we'll see widespread, steady rain by Tuesday morning. Lows tonight dip into the lower 50s with a high only in the mid 50s Tuesday afternoon. If that seems chilly, it's because it's about 15 degrees below average! Of course, we'll also be getting another round of rain that we simply don't need. Rivers and streams are still swollen from the last rounds of rain and tonight through Tuesday, we'll pick up between an inch and inch and a half of additional rainfall.

By Wednesday, the sun is back and we'll get a break in the rain. Temperatures still run about ten degrees below average, becoming more seasonable by Thursday. We'll return to the 70s Friday, but the shot at a few showers is back as well. Expect a slight chance for rain Friday through the weekend. Monday is where things start to diverge a bit. Model forecasts are basically in no agreement, so expect adjustments to the forecast for early next week as time gets closer.

Huntsville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
