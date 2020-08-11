Another round of afternoon thunderstorms Tuesday

It was the hottest day of the year(so far) in North Alabama Monday with a high of 98° in Huntsville and 100° in Muscle Shoals. Tuesday will be a hair cooler but mid 90s combined with the humidity still make for dangerous afternoon heat.

The thunderstorm line that moved through North Alabama early Tuesday morning was actually the remnants of the destructive thunderstorm complex that moved through Iowa and Illinois and other areas to our north Monday. This complex is called a derecho: a long-lasting thunderstorm complex with destructive winds that stretch hundreds of miles. The remnant outflow boundary crossed over the Tennessee state-line around 1:00 am this morning and quickly developed a line of thunderstorms as it marched south through our viewing area. See the track below:

A second round of scattered storms is possible this afternoon and evening as we heat back up and destabilize Tuesday. Some of those storms can be strong to severe with gusty wind and small hail. For those that stay rain-free, it can be as hot as the mid 90s, feeling like lower triple digits again.

The pattern remains fairly consistent through the end of the week. Storms chances linger off and on, but the greatest chance will be in the afternoon, coinciding with daytime heating. Temperatures remain in the low to mid 90s as well. It wouldn't be impossible to see a heat advisory issued either Tuesday or Wednesday with little relief from the heat expected overnight. That makes for dangerous conditions for those without air conditioning.