Another round of afternoon and evening storms Tuesday

Cristobal's remnant low pressure center is now in Missouri but that is still close enough to drag tropical moisture into North Alabama Tuesday. The severe weather is very low Tuesday and mostly confined to areas closer to the Shoals. Regardless of the severe threat, storms are expected for all of North Alabama Tuesday afternoon and into the evening. Any thunderstorm can produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

A cold front will bring one last round of scattered showers and storms to North Alabama Wednesday before we finally begin to dry out late week. Rainfall totals will stay light for most of the area, but parts of northwest Alabama could see over an inch of rainfall through Wednesday given the amount of rain they have seen so far today. Once we dry out Wednesday evening, an extended dry period awaits with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 80s with slightly less humidity.