Road project underway on Carl T. Jones Drive in Jones Valley

More roadwork is happening in Jones Valley before Cecil Ashburn Drive reopens.

On Wednesday, the city of Huntsville announced it's repaving Carl T. Jones Drive from Whitesburg Drive to Four Mile Post.

The work is being done at night. WAAY 31 spoke with drivers on Wednesday who had mixed reactions about another roadwork project getting underway.

"I hate roadwork, but it's for the best," Willie Williams, who lives in Madison, said.

Williams said this was his first reaction when he heard the road he takes will be repaved for the next seven weeks. He said even though the upgrades can be a pain, the work is needed for all the people coming to Huntsville.

"They trying to get Huntsville ready, so many people moving in, moving out and moving in, so you know, I think it will help," Williams said.

The city said work has already started and will go on from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. after peak traffic hours.

People who work on Carl T Jones said the project on Cecil Ashburn has caused them to lose some customers, but they hope this project won't have the same results.

Williams said the project won't stop him from shopping at his favorite stores or seeing his favorite people

"I don't mind driving through traffic. It don't really bother me bad. I just like to drive, so I'll just be careful when driving," he said.

The project is expected to be finished by October 31st, right when some lanes of Cecil Ashburn reopen.

WAAY 31 asked the city why they're doing this work before Cecil Ashburn reopens, and they wouldn't answer that. They only said the work is being done at night after peak traffic times.