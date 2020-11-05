Another nice day Thursday with more clouds than sun

It's a quiet start to your Thursday. Temperatures are running a bit warmer at this hour in the upper 40s, but you will still want to grab the jacket heading out the door. We'll see a few more clouds today, but we will stay dry. Highs today will be seasonable at right around 70. Clouds quickly move out of North Alabama late tonight, with plenty of sunshine back in the forecast to close out the week Friday. Your Friday Night Football forecast looks great, with clear skies and temperatures in the mid 50s. Highs this weekend nudge a few degrees above normal into the mid 70s. We'll see more clouds Saturday. A few data sources continue to try to squeeze out a few sprinkles nearby Saturday with tropical moisture back on the increase. However, nearly everyone will stay dry all weekend.

Our main weather focus this morning is a combination of Tropical Depression Eta and a cold front that will be nearby early next week. The latest forecast of Eta has it moving back over water then restrengthening into a tropical storm yet again Friday night. After passing over Cuba Saturday night, it snakes its way back to the northwest as it moves closer to South Florida. Extended forecast models keep most the remnants of Eta to our east across Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas early next week. However, enough moisture will be pumped into the region for us to see a few showers as early as Tuesday. At the same time, a cold front will also be moving in from the west by Tuesday. The amount of rain that will accompany this front is still in flux. But based on the latest data trends, the best chance for rain in North Alabama looks to be Tuesday evening and into Wednesday. We are not expecting too much rain at this point, with a general quarter to half inch currently in the forecast. But this forecast will still change as we continue to fine tune how Eta will interact with the cold front and what those interactions could mean for our weather here at home. Stay tuned for updates.