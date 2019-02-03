Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Another new hotel coming to Town Madison

The City of Madison confirmed a Hilton Garden Inn is coming to the development.

Posted: Feb. 3, 2019 8:55 PM
Posted By: Sarah Singleterry

A Hilton Garden Inn is joining the list of announced businesses being built in Town Madison.

Home 2 Suites and a Margaritaville resort-style hotel have already been announced. The city has also confirmed Town Madison will include a Duluth Trading Company store and an apartment complex.

At last check the apartment complex will start leasing this year, and the baseball stadium along with its team will be up and running by 2020.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events