Another new hotel coming to Town Madison

A Hilton Garden Inn is joining the list of announced businesses being built in Town Madison.
Home 2 Suites and a Margaritaville resort-style hotel have already been announced. The city has also confirmed Town Madison will include a Duluth Trading Company store and an apartment complex.
At last check the apartment complex will start leasing this year, and the baseball stadium along with its team will be up and running by 2020.
