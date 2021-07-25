Another hot humid day in store for North Alabama, dangerous heat expected by the end of the week

Another scorcher of a day across North Alabama as temperatures this afternoon are back in the 90's, with heat indexes making it feel closer to 100.

The chance for a pop up shower late this morning early this afternoon will keep some areas a tad bit cooler than others, but not by much. Any outdoor activities should be limited, and staying hydrated will be very important the next several days!

A chance for some widespread showers and storms Monday and Tuesday, will drop heat indexes a degree or two thanks to the presence of clouds. But, once we get to Wednesday a much hotter and drier pattern begins with dangerous heat index values to round out the work week.