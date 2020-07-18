Another hot, humid Sunday

The summertime heat is here to stay for quite some time across North Alabama. Many spots surged into the mid 90s this afternoon. Some locations, especially over Sand Mountain, have seen a few cooling showers and storms today, while others have baked into heat index values above 100. Any lingering showers and storms this evening look to fade away by 8 or 9 this evening. Overnight is quiet with lows only dropping to the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. Sunday is virtually a carbon copy of Saturday, with plenty of sunshine, heat, humidity, and some isolated afternoon storms. Highs once again reach the mid 90s with feels like temperatures back into the 100-105 degree range. If you have any outdoor plans Sunday, take plenty of breaks in the shade or a cool, air conditioned area, stay hydrated, and wear sunscreen.

Rain chances are slightly on the increase going through the upcoming work week. No particular day is a washout, but the most widespread rain looks to be Wednesday and Thursday. The more widespread rain chances will help ease the intensity of the heat wave some by the middle of next week, but will not bring substantial relief. In fact, temperatures looks to stay in the low to mid 90s all the way through next weekend.