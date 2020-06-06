Another hot day Sunday, Cristobal arrives Monday

Hot and muggy conditions are the storyline on this Saturday across North Alabama. With actual air temperatures in the low 90s this afternoon, the humidity makes it feel more like the upper 90s in some locations. The muggy air is not going anywhere anytime soon. Overnight lows tonight drop to the upper 60s under mostly clear skies. Sunday looks very similar to Saturday, with more sunshine, more heat, but with a few more clouds, especially during the afternoon. Highs once again top out in the low 90s with heat index values back in the upper 90s. Similar to today, a stray shower can't be completely ruled out given the muggy airmass in place, but many will stay dry out and the rain chance is very low.

Our attention continues to be on Tropical Storm Cristobal as it makes its way towards Louisiana. The latest forecast projects landfall just south of New Orleans Sunday evening and keeps the center of the storm off to our west as it moves inland. However, we will some rain from the outer bands of Cristobal as early as midday Monday. There is still some uncertainty with regards to how much rain from Cristobal will move into North Alabama during the day Monday. The greatest chances for showers and storms associated with Cristobal look to arrive Monday night and continue off and on through Tuesday evening. As the remnants of Cristobal moves north Tuesday night, a cold front will make its way towards North Alabama, bringing another round of showers and a few thunderstorms Wednesday. In total, the rainfall forecast still looks to be around one to two inches across North Alabama, with higher rain totals closer to the Mississippi state line. Some locally higher amounts over two inches are possible. Once the cold front moves out Wednesday evening, we are much quieter and a touch cooler for late week.