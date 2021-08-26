Another hot and humid day with a few pop up storms

Clear skies and warm temperatures to get your Thursday started. Temperatures are in the low to mid 70s right now. We'll see highs back in the low 90s this afternoon. Although that's not quite as hot as recent days, the heat index will still be close to 100 degrees during the peak heat of the day. Stay cool and stay hydrated! A few pop up showers and storms will be possible this afternoon too. Data sources continue to run drier for this afternoon, but the chance for showers and storms will remain during the peak heat of the day. Not everyone will see rain, but those who do will see heavier downpours.

Same story goes for Friday, but the shower and storm chances are more isolated than today. Should be in good shape for Friday Night Football tomorrow night. Highs are back to near 90 to wrap up the new week. The summertime pattern continues into the weekend. No day stands out as a potential washout, but scattered storms will be around. By early next week, we will need to keep an extremely close eye on the tropics. The National Hurricane Center continues to indicate an area of showers and storms on the northern coast of South America that will likely develop into a tropical cyclone within the next 24-48 hours. Data sources have been fairly consistent on impacts along the Gulf Coast this weekend, with a potential landfall late Sunday or early Monday. What could this mean for us? Heavy rain sometime next week. We can't dive into any more specifics beyond that at this point, but we will continue monitor the trends in coming days.