Another hot and humid afternoon, isolated thunderstorms

Like Tuesday, today's temperatures will quickly climb through the late morning and into the afternoon. Most of North Alabama will warm to the mid 90s today with even some isolated upper 90s possible. Combined with the humidity heat index values will peak between 100-105 by mid afternoon.

There will be enough instability for isolated thunderstorms this afternoon but coverage will be not has high as Tuesday. Even though storms are isolated in nature, a stray strong storm can still produce gusty winds and heavy rain.

Heat will continue the rest of the week before our attention turns to better rain chances early next week. A tropical low currently near the Southern Bahamas could make it into Alabama next week. We're still 6-7 days out so a lot of details including the track could change.