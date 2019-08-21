Clear
Another hot & humid afternoon, more pop-up storms

Afternoon highs will be down slightly from the last two days but heat index values will still be in the low 100s. More thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and evening.

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 8:03 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Wednesday will warm to the low to mid 90s in the Tennessee Valley.  This is slightly lower than the last two days but combined with the humidity, heat index values will still be near 100° by the middle of the afternoon today.

Thunderstorms will be isolated in nature this afternoon but any thunderstorms that do develop can produce heavy rain and gusty winds.  It is also possible that a thunderstorm complex from out of the Central & Southern Plains may arrive later tonight, bringing a line of thunderstorms.  Most data has this line of storms failing to reach Northern Alabama so the chances remain low at this time. 

Thunderstorm coverage and chances will increase heading into Friday and this weekend.  Expect periods of heavy rain with any thunderstorms.  Rain totals over the nexy 7 days will be between 1-3" for most of the Valley with isolated higher for areas that see several strong thunderstorms.

