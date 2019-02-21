Many rivers continue to rise

FLOOD WARNINGS & FLOOD STAGE:

Tennessee River at Florence: Minor

Big Nance Creek at Courtland: Major

Flint River at Brownsboro: Minor

Paint Rock River near Woodville: Minor

Tennessee River at Whitesburg: Minor

Elk River above Fayetteville: Minor

*The Areal Flood Warnings in effect have been allowed to expire as the rain has tapering for many locations. If standing water becomes an issue again, they can be reissued in the future.

A band of rain and storms has set up shop through the central part of the state farther to our south. Through the day, that band of rain will lift northward and increase the rain chances across the Valley. Expect rain and storms off and on through tonight into Friday. Where the front stalls out tomorrow will determine how much rain falls Friday, so that will be an important aspect of the forecast we focus on in the next 24 hours.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the end to the rain is finally in our sights. However, it's going to go out with quite a literal "bang." Strong to severe storms will likely accompany the cold front as it passes late Saturday night, with the strongest storms expected farther west through the Shoals. We'll be monitoring the risk for damaging wind and isolated tornadoes in the forecasts. It's important to remember that with saturated ground, trees with weak roots will fall much more easily in gusty conditions - Going forward, this is likely the main concern for damage.