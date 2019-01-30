Another day of arctic chill

Unseasonably cold arctic air continues to impact the Valley on this Wednesday. Temperatures start out in the lower 20s and a mostly sunny sky won't help much as highs only make it to the mid 30s. With a breeze out of the northwest between 5 and 10 mph, it will feel like teens and 20s all day.

Tonight will be the coldest with lows in the mid to upper teens. Fortunately, a shift in the wind from the southeast helps push highs in the afternoon into the mid 40s. That's still below average, but only by a few degrees. Expect another day of sunshine as well.

The pattern starts to shift again on Friday as clouds increase and isolated showers return to the forecast. While the isolated shower chance persists into the weekend, plans shouldn't be impacted and temperatures will be quite mild. Highs both Saturday and Sunday reach the low to mid 60s. Rain chances increase for the start of the week and highs approach the upper 60s Tuesday with showers and storms in the forecast.