Another damp and dreary day but nice weather returns for Halloween

Another damp day is on tap for North Alabama. But there is an end in sight to this dreary weather pattern. Spotty showers will linger this morning and into the early afternoon before we start to see some improvements later this evening. The best chances to see showers today will east of I-65 with lower chances closer to the Mississippi state line. Even though we will dry out closer to sunset, it will take some time for all of the cloud cover to move out. Because of that, highs are stuck in the upper 50s once again today.

Clouds will finally clear out overnight, leading to spectacular weather for Halloween Sunday! With plenty of sunshine, highs reach the upper 60s tomorrow afternoon. Trick-or treating weather looks great too! You may need a light jacket with your costumes but that's it. Temperatures drop into the upper 50s tomorrow evening with clear skies. The month of November kicks off Monday with more sunshine and temperatures back into the upper 60s. Some spots may clip 70 degrees Monday. Another system is on track to arrive late next week bringing our more rain late Wednesday into Thursday. The bigger story with this next system could be a potential cool down behind it. It's still too early for specifics but some data sources are suggesting overnight lows near freezing by next Friday and Saturday mornings!