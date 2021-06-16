Another cool morning followed by a quick warm-up Thursday

Thursday won't be vastly different than today: morning lows near 60 and a high in the upper 80s with a mostly sunny sky. By Friday, the temperatures and humidity begin to increase and then our focus turns to some tropical moisture heading our way for the weekend.

Over the past 24 hours, model sources are finally starting to align and we have a much better idea of what our weekend is going to look like. The National Hurricane Center is giving an area of low pressure in the Bay of Campeche a 70% chance of tropical development in the next 48 hours with a 90% chance of development within the next 5 days.

In North Alabama on Saturday, clouds are on the increase and a few showers or storms are possible by the afternoon. As the remnants of what will likely become a tropical depression or Claudette move inland, the center of low pressure looks to track very near or directly over North Alabama on Sunday. This means rain chances spike overnight Saturday into Sunday and Father's Day is looking more and more like it could be a washout. It's still a bit too soon to talk about severe weather threats but flooding certainly looks like it could be an issue given the rain returning to the forecast.

It's looking like we may catch a bit of a breather Monday with only scattered showers and storms as the remnant low tracks away from us, but a cold front sweeping in from the northwest brings the chance of widespread rain and storms right back in the picture on Tuesday. Get ready for another break from the heat behind this front as highs may be as cool at the upper 70s next Wednesday!