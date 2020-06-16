Another comfortable day Tuesday, stray shower possible

The sunshine from this morning will transition to partly cloudy skies by this afternoon. Tuesday's highs are back in the low to mid 80s along with the unseasonably dry air from yesterday.

A disturbance just to the east, centered over the Appalachians, will be just close enough to potentially spark an isolated shower or storm over our eastern counties by mid-afternoon today. Otherwise, we stay dry and comfortable. Wednesday is nearly identical, then the pattern begins to shift a bit Thursday.

Afternoon humidity continues to be below normal Tuesday and even Wednesday but will gradually increase towards the end of the workweek, as do the temperatures. An isolated shower or storm is possible Thursday, too. For the official start of summer, the summer solstice, we'll have highs in the lower 90s Saturday. Father's Day is looking pretty good, albeit hot and humid. Storm chances increase toward the beginning of next week.