Another cold front Friday makes for a downright chilly weekend

Temperatures Friday morning are going to be back down to the lower 40s. Highs reach the mid 60s Friday afternoon, then another "reinforcing" cold front sweeps in later in the evening. Initially this front looked dry. Now the latest data is now showing a handful of showers accompanying the front. It won't amount to much - the bigger story is the drastic cool down coming this weekend behind this second front.

Saturday morning lows will be in the mid 30s and highs struggle to hit 50 despite loads of sunshine. Sunday is even colder in the morning with lows near freezing, then highs climb to the mid 50s during the afternoon with continued sun. Yet ANOTHER front scoots on through Monday. At this point, it's looking dry but it keeps temperatures in the 50s to start the work week.