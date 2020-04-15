Another chilly start for Thursday

Overnight, we keep a clear sky and calm wind. With lows dipping into the upper 30s, those factors combined with the chilly air should allow for some more patchy frost across North Alabama. However, another say of blue skies Thursday will allow temperatures to warm a bit - into the upper 60s by the afternoon. For reference, the average low and high this time of year is 50 and 74 degrees respectively. We'll finally be a bit more seasonable Friday.

Speaking of Friday, it'll be our last sunny day for a bit. Highs return to the lower 70s, then cool a bit Saturday with a weak cold front and the return of cloud cover. We'll be dry during the day Friday, but expect some showers to arrive later in the evening, continuing overnight into Saturday morning. The rest of Saturday is dry, then the rain is back again Sunday morning. Showers linger through the day Sunday, increasing in coverage and intensity Sunday night. This looks like the best chance at a much unneeded round of measurable rain. Totals can be close to an inch over the next 7 days with the greater amounts across our southern counties.

When mentioning rain, it's also important to remember all the rivers that continue to flood. There are still Flood Warnings out for the Tennessee River at Florence (minor flooding), the Tennessee River at Whitesburg (minor flooding), and the Paint Rock River near Woodville (minor flooding). Any quick additional rainfall will likely cause our current flooding situation to persist a bit longer.