Another bitter cold night, but a small warmup Wednesday

For the first time in several days, the sun is back out in North Alabama! Northwesterly winds have still kept temperatures down in the mid 40s despite the sunshine. Temperatures will drop quickly into the mid 20s for overnight lows once again tonight. Winds out of the northwest will relax some but will be just enough to add a wind chill factor in the upper teens to near 20 when you wake up Wednesday morning. Sunshine sticks around Wednesday as temperatures rebound just a bit into the upper 40s for highs.

Enjoy the quiet weather while we have it. The forecast becomes much more active late week. Clouds return Thursday ahead of a cold front that brings widespread showers Thursday afternoon and evening. Rain could linger into Friday morning, but the bulk of the rain should clear out by midday Friday. Rainfall totals will be around a quarter to half inch for most spots. Colder air will begin to move in as the front passes through. Highs drop from the upper 50s Thursday back into the upper 40s Friday. There remains a good bit of uncertainty with our rain chances for the upcoming weekend. Some data sources keep North Alabama completely dry, while others bring at least some light rain Saturday night and Sunday. We will keep our rain chances for the weekend low until we have more confidence in the forecast. Stay tuned for updates.

What we can say with confidence is even colder air moves in late this weekend and early next week. This is all thanks to a mass of Arctic air moving into the US from Canada. Data sources have backed off the extreme cold potential here in North Alabama. However, the early part of next week looks to have very cold mornings in store. Monday morning looks to be the peak of the cold snap, with wind chill values in the single digits possible. The pattern continues to stay active through next week.