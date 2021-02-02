Clear

Another bitter cold night, but a small warmup Wednesday

Enjoy one more day of sunshine tomorrow before the active weather pattern returns for late week.

Posted: Feb 2, 2021 3:25 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith

For the first time in several days, the sun is back out in North Alabama! Northwesterly winds have still kept temperatures down in the mid 40s despite the sunshine. Temperatures will drop quickly into the mid 20s for overnight lows once again tonight. Winds out of the northwest will relax some but will be just enough to add a wind chill factor in the upper teens to near 20 when you wake up Wednesday morning. Sunshine sticks around Wednesday as temperatures rebound just a bit into the upper 40s for highs.

Enjoy the quiet weather while we have it. The forecast becomes much more active late week. Clouds return Thursday ahead of a cold front that brings widespread showers Thursday afternoon and evening. Rain could linger into Friday morning, but the bulk of the rain should clear out by midday Friday. Rainfall totals will be around a quarter to half inch for most spots. Colder air will begin to move in as the front passes through. Highs drop from the upper 50s Thursday back into the upper 40s Friday. There remains a good bit of uncertainty with our rain chances for the upcoming weekend. Some data sources keep North Alabama completely dry, while others bring at least some light rain Saturday night and Sunday. We will keep our rain chances for the weekend low until we have more confidence in the forecast. Stay tuned for updates.

What we can say with confidence is even colder air moves in late this weekend and early next week. This is all thanks to a mass of Arctic air moving into the US from Canada. Data sources have backed off the extreme cold potential here in North Alabama. However, the early part of next week looks to have very cold mornings in store. Monday morning looks to be the peak of the cold snap, with wind chill values in the single digits possible. The pattern continues to stay active through next week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 38°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 40°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Fort Payne
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 460860

Reported Deaths: 7688
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson670101128
Mobile33159611
Madison29781287
Tuscaloosa22519302
Montgomery20966370
Shelby20271160
Baldwin18211224
Lee13878128
Morgan13025175
Etowah12550246
Calhoun12062232
Marshall10789152
Houston9499209
Limestone8706106
Elmore8640134
Cullman8574149
Lauderdale8191156
St. Clair8179155
DeKalb8139137
Talladega6852117
Jackson625170
Walker6165197
Colbert5745104
Blount5720100
Autauga568369
Coffee492272
Dale431098
Franklin384660
Russell376019
Covington358987
Chilton355379
Escambia354848
Tallapoosa3334114
Clarke322838
Dallas3228111
Chambers321076
Pike274741
Lawrence265470
Marion261774
Winston238344
Bibb230952
Geneva226652
Marengo218934
Pickens210433
Hale196154
Barbour195640
Fayette185838
Butler182760
Cherokee170735
Henry168432
Monroe157622
Randolph152237
Washington147627
Clay133050
Crenshaw131348
Macon129438
Cleburne128628
Lamar124928
Lowndes123339
Wilcox114222
Bullock108929
Perry102920
Conecuh101023
Sumter93428
Greene80627
Coosa68119
Choctaw53524
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 729187

Reported Deaths: 9753
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby811381271
Davidson75072742
Knox41544498
Hamilton37122366
Rutherford35188317
Unassigned24771174
Williamson23070172
Sumner19339261
Out of TN1666593
Montgomery15817165
Wilson15266182
Sullivan13299243
Blount12668144
Washington12437219
Maury11653142
Bradley11602115
Sevier11137134
Putnam10407158
Madison9612197
Robertson814394
Hamblen7440144
Anderson7248129
Greene6893127
Tipton655884
Coffee591299
Gibson5897123
Dickson577387
Cumberland566387
Bedford5556101
Roane547893
McMinn539979
Lawrence537374
Carter5319132
Loudon527858
Warren520963
Jefferson514186
Dyer498187
Monroe487268
Hawkins479784
Franklin437070
Fayette426760
Obion413987
Rhea400264
Lincoln397554
Cocke369873
Marshall368346
Cheatham361534
Weakley352952
Campbell347744
Henderson345365
Giles342581
Carroll328672
White323052
Hardeman322058
Hardin311256
Lauderdale304337
Macon300657
Henry275763
Wayne275426
Overton264848
McNairy255645
DeKalb253246
Haywood252058
Claiborne241945
Marion240836
Smith239430
Scott236535
Hickman234938
Trousdale233117
Grainger222843
Fentress220939
Johnson209936
Morgan202018
Crockett186239
Chester185543
Bledsoe183611
Unicoi172347
Cannon165824
Lake165122
Polk156519
Decatur151329
Union151125
Grundy148024
Sequatchie146222
Humphreys141718
Benton137435
Lewis135322
Meigs122418
Stewart115223
Jackson109125
Perry98125
Clay97927
Houston96326
Moore85411
Pickett70621
Van Buren68012
Hancock4418

Most Popular Stories

Community Events