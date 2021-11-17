A groundbreaking in Athens, for Bucees

Bucees, the worlds most loved travel center is coming to North Alabama. A groundbreaking was held in Athens.

The hope is they hope open sometime in late 2022.

This will be the fourth location in the state of Alabama. It's going to be built on the southeast corner of I-65 and Brownsferry rd.

Athens Mayor, Ronnie Marks was overcome with excitement as today marked a huge day for Limestone co.

"Man what a great day. What a great event this is, truly a destination spot. Something that we’ve worked on, and the property owners have worked on for well over a year and today we are making it happen," said Marks.

Mayor Marks says with all the changes happening, in a few years this exit will not be recognizable.

With another major business coming to North Alabama, that means more jobs will be opening up.

"Probably an excess of 200 employees. I’m talking about full-time not part-time. From a job creation, that’s you know, wonderful,” said Beaver Aplin, CEO of Bucees.

Major growth is expected for the surrounding area, according to Mayor Marks.

"First, will be about 54,000 ft.² of space for Bucees. Then, it’ll be a 250 foot long car wash and then beside this on the other side of the street, you’ll see more development coming in the very near future," he said.