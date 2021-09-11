Another beautiful day Sunday, but humidity and rain chances return soon

Another spectacular day is coming to an end across North Alabama. Although temperatures were warm today, the lack of humidity certainly made it feel great to be outside. We have on more day of this pleasant weather Sunday before the forecast becomes active and muggy once again. For tonight, clear skies will stick around with comfortable low temperatures back into the mid 60s. Highs tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer in the upper 80s to near 90 with mostly sunny skies.

By early next week, the humidity begins its return to North Alabama as winds shift to the south and southeast. This of course means the return of daily chances for pop up showers and thunderstorms. Coverage looks fairly isolated through Tuesday, but increases Wednesday through Friday. This will be thanks in big part to a tropical disturbance currently in the Bay of Campeche that will move northward along the Texas coast, likely become a tropical cyclone very soon (next name on the list is Nicholas). What's left of this system could bring higher rain chances to our area mid to late week. However, there is still a good bit of uncertainty in data sources as to where this system will track and how much rain it brings to our area. We are capping our rain chances at 40% for now for Wednesday-Friday, but these may need to be adjusted upward in future forecasts. Temperatures hover in the mid 80s thanks to these higher rain chances with overnight lows in the mid 60s.