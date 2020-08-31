Another afternoon of scattered storms Tuesday

Scattered storms kicked off the work week and will continue into the first part of tonight. While an isolated storm is still possible late, activity should be more isolated. Gusty wind and small hail will accompany the strongest storms, in addition to frequent lightning and heavy rain.

For Tuesday, the forecast won’t be much different. Scattered storms start to develop by late morning, reaching a peak during the afternoon and evening. Like Monday, a few strong storms will be possible again. By Wednesday, storm chances wane to a more isolated level. As a result of fewer storms, temperatures should warm into the lower 90s and the humidity will make it feel like it’s close to 100°.

By Thursday, an approaching front from the northwest increases storm chances a bit to end the week. Expect scattered storms both Thursday and Friday and in the wake of the front, the wind shift will lower humidity and provide some drier, more comfortable air. Lows even dip to the upper 60s for Saturday and Sunday mornings.