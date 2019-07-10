Another Heat Advisory Wednesday afternoon

Dangerous heat is back again Wednesday afternoon. Heat index values will top out around 105 by the mid to late afternoon Wednesday. This is why the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for 12:00 pm through 7:00 pm this evening.

There is also the chance for more pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Most areas will remain dry but heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent cloud to ground lightning is possible with any thunderstorm.

Besides the heat and afternoon thunderstorms, the other big concern this week is tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico. Most data keeps the track west towards Louisiana and Texas but any slight changes in the track could still bring rain from this potential tropical storm or hurricane to the Tennessee Valley.

At this time, landfall is expected Saturday afternoon so if rain were to impact northern Alabama it would arrive Sunday and into Monday. The chances remain very low of any impacts to the Tennessee Valley but we will continue to follow it closely.