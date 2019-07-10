Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Florence police: Rogersville mother charged after baby tests positive for drugs Full Story
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

Another Heat Advisory Wednesday afternoon

Afternoon highs climb back to the mid 90s Wednesday. Combined with humidity, Wednesday will feel more like 105 by the mid afternoon in the Tennessee Valley.

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 7:46 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Dangerous heat is back again Wednesday afternoon.  Heat index values will top out around 105 by the mid to late afternoon Wednesday.  This is why the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for 12:00 pm through 7:00 pm this evening.

There is also the chance for more pop-up showers and thunderstorms.  Most areas will remain dry but heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent cloud to ground lightning is possible with any thunderstorm.

Besides the heat and afternoon thunderstorms, the other big concern this week is tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico.  Most data keeps the track west towards Louisiana and Texas but any slight changes in the track could still bring rain from this potential tropical storm or hurricane to the Tennessee Valley.

At this time, landfall is expected Saturday afternoon so if rain were to impact northern Alabama it would arrive Sunday and into Monday.  The chances remain very low of any impacts to the Tennessee Valley but we will continue to follow it closely.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events