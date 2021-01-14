Another Freezing Fog Advisory Thursday Morning

Temperatures are bottoming out in the upper 20s this morning. There is just enough lingering moisture that North Alabama that patchy dense fog is developing, especially in low-lying areas near bodies of water. Thankfully, coverage of freezing fog is not as widespread as what we saw Wednesday morning. Nonetheless, take it slow if you'll be out late tonight or tomorrow morning due to the low visibility.

Thursday looks to be the pick of the week. Expect lots of sunshine with a few passing clouds. Highs tomorrow reach the mid 50s, which is the warmest day in our seven days forecast. Clouds will be on the increase by the late afternoon as a strong cold front approaches North Alabama. There is not much moisture with this cold front, so many spots will remain dry. One or two showers can't be completely ruled out through Friday morning. While we won't see much rain, we will certainly see another cool down just in time for the weekend. Highs on Friday struggle to reach 50 while weekend highs will be stuck in the mid 40s. Overnight lows will also stay cold in the upper 20s to near freezing.

All in all, the weather pattern remains pretty quiet through the early part of next week. Another system could bring additional rain chances to the forecast by next Wednesday, but there are still a lot of uncertainties with data sources. Until then, enjoy the sunshine and stay warm!