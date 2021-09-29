Another Daikin employee dies from on-the-job chemical exposure

Another Daikin America employee has died from chemical exposure at the Decatur plant.

Will Delashaw, 33, has been in the ICU at UAB with severe lung injuries after being exposed to a "mysterious chemical" while on the job at Daikin, his lawyers said.

Kendall Dunson of the Beasley Allen Law Firm confirmed Delashaw's passing to WAAY 31.

“Mr. Delashaw’s passing is tragic. He was fortunate to be surrounded by his loving family," said Dunson. "We will do whatever is necessary to find out exactly what happened to him. We will honor his memory and the the memory of others who died from exposures at Daiken."

The chemical that caused Delashaw and co-workers to become sick remains a mystery.

In August, another employee died from chemical exposure.

Delashaw and his wife sued Daikin America earlier this month over his workplace injury.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Will Delashaw. Our hearts and prayers go out to Will’s wife, Ashley, and the family. Will has been a part of the Daikin America family for over 9 years," said Daikin spokesman Forrest Keith. "Words cannot adequately express our deep sense of sadness at the loss of one of our Daikin family members. Grief counselors are being arranged to be at the plant for our employees. Please keep Will Delashaw’s family, and the entire Daikin America family in your prayers, as we all struggle with this heartbreaking news."