Anonymous donation helps Morgan County Sheriff's Office buy equipment for deputies

A Morgan County business donated $2,800.

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 10:38 AM
Updated: Jan 20, 2020 10:42 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

An anonymous business gave a big donation to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office for some new, life-saving equipment.

A Morgan County business donated $2,800 for them to buy tactical tourniquets. Now, each deputy has one on their equipment belt.

The tourniquets can be applied quickly and with one hand to stop or slow blood loss from an injury.

"We are grateful to our Sheriff's Volunteers that support us everyday as well as area residents and businesses!" the department posted to its Facebook page.

