Anonymous community member’s donation ups reward for information in Huntsville synagogue vandalism

The reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in the April 2020 vandalism of a Jewish Synagogue and Chabad House in Huntsville has increased.

The reward is now at $20,000 thanks to a $2,000 contribution from an anonymous community member, Huntsville police said Monday.

The FBI also is offering up to $15,000 in reward money, the Anti-Defamation League put up $2,000, and Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000. (Get more details HERE)

If you have information, contact:

Huntsville Police: 256-427-7009

FBI’s Birmingham Division, Huntsville Resident Agency: 256-539-1711

Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.