Huntsville St. Patrick's Day parade cancelled amid coronavirus fears

For the first time in 43 years, the St. Patrick's Day parade planned for Saturday is now cancelled due to the coronavirus threat.

The state health department says people should avoid big crowds with more than 500 people together at one time.

WAAY 31 spoke with the organizer of the event on what this means for them.

The St. Patrick's Day parade is known to bring tens of thousands of people to Downtown Huntsville to celebrate, but no one will be marching these streets because of this new virus.

"Everybody was in an agreeance that if the state of Alabama and the city of Huntsville said you know we need to cancel, we'll cancel," said Anya Douglas.

Anya Douglas is the head organizer for the St. Patrick's Day parade and she's been speaking with all of their sponsors, along with the state, to be in compliance with keeping everyone safe.

They made the decision to cancel the parade Thursday evening.

Their biggest sponsor, Straight to Ale, decided to hold an event on Saturday in lieu of the sudden changes.

"We're going to have lots of fun,"

Douglas told WAAY 31 though some people may be upset the parade isn't happening...this is still a time to celebrate a culture safely, and with family and friends.

"In the end while we do want this parade, everybody have a grand time...The health and welfare of everybody who lives in Huntsville, even those who don't attend the parade, is the number one priority," she said.

Several places downtown such as Jefferson Street Pub and others will have themed events, so organizers encourage you to still come and celebrate with them if you can.