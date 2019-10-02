The annual October Harvest Festival returns to Boaz this week.

This is the 55th year of the event. The two-day festival kicks off on Friday in downtown Boaz from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. It will continue on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The event is free for everyone. More than 200 arts and crafts vendors will line Main Street for shoppers to enjoy. There will also be music, a cornhole competition and more.

