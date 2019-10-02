Clear
Annual October Harvest Festival returns to Boaz

Credit: Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce

The event is free for everyone.

The annual October Harvest Festival returns to Boaz this week.

This is the 55th year of the event. The two-day festival kicks off on Friday in downtown Boaz from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. It will continue on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The event is free for everyone. More than 200 arts and crafts vendors will line Main Street for shoppers to enjoy. There will also be music, a cornhole competition and more.

For more information about the event, click here.

Post by Boaz Police Department.

