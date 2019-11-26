Annual Iron Bowl Blood Drive works to save lives

Before the big game this weekend, Alabama and Auburn fans came out for a good cause.

Tuesday was the 3rd Annual Iron Bowl Blood Drive at Progress Bank in downtown Huntsville.

Many came out to donate blood for the American Red Cross.

Organizers say these blood donations are much needed before the holiday season starts.

“Going into the holiday season, there’s often blood shortages and the only way to combat those blood shortages is to donate blood, so this is a really good opportunity to make sure that we have the blood on hand to support those who maybe ill or injured during the holiday season," said Amy Wasyluka, Biomedical Chair for the North Alabama Red Cross Board.

If you missed the blood drive Tuesday, you can always visit the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center on Airport Road in Huntsville to make a donation.