Annual 'Christmas Project' in Lawrence County gives presents to children in need

The holidays are quickly approaching, inflation is rising and supply chain issues are driving up prices. All of this has many parents worrying about how they'll be able to give their kids something to open Christmas morning.

The holidays can be a fun and merry time, but for families who are going through financial struggles, it can be stressful and upsetting.

Muscle Shoals Baptist Association starts Christmas Project

The Muscle Shoals Baptist Association kicked off its annual Christmas Project to ease that stress for families in need. For more than 25 years, the Muscle Shoals Baptist Association works to spread holiday cheer for children.

They do this by finding sponsors who will donate presents to children across Lawrence County.

“A lot of these kids have never anticipated Christmas like I did, or like my kids did," said Tammy Porter, a secretary with the Baptist Association. "You know, it’s not an exciting time for them because their parents can’t provide Christmas for them. They’re usually disappointed on Christmas morning."

Porter said in order to change that, they need the community's help.

Every child in the Christmas Project comes from a family that's currently experiencing financial struggles and receiving food stamps. This year, there are 256 children across Lawrence County who need a sponsor.

“A lot of kids wouldn’t get anything for Christmas if it wasn’t for what the sponsors provide," said Porter.

Sponsors can choose which child they'd like to support. They can get as many items on the child's wish list as they'd like.

Common items on the wishlist are:

Clothes

Jackets

Shoes

Toys

Bicycles

“It’s a wonderful feeling to be able to help kids that need Christmas because all kids should enjoy Christmas," said Porter.

To make a donation or sponsor a child, visit the Muscle Shoals Baptist Association Office in Moulton or call their office at 256-974-8878. Donations and sponsorships wil be accepted until Dec. 8.