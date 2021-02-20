Annual Butterfly Project helps local high school students

Madison County and Limestone County high schools students were able to get a free prom dress thanks to community donations.

The Junior League of Huntsville hosted its annual Butterfly Project at Parkway Place Mall on Saturday.

Girls were able to shop for a free dress for prom thanks to donations from the community and bridal shops.

This year, the project helped around 150 students.

The students also apply for scholarships which will be rewarded in April.

To find out how you can help, click here.