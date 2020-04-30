The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it and several other agencies are investigating an animal hoarding situation.
The office said as many as 100 animals could be involved at the home in the Blacksburg community.
So far, they’ve found about 41 dogs, as well as large birds, miniature horses, sheep, donkeys, pigs and cats.
They took out several animals from inside a woman's home.
Neighbors say they’ve complained several times about this.
The sheriff’s office, Tennessee State Veterinarian office, Humane Society of Lincoln County and other rescue agents are on the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates.
Related Content
- Animals being rescued from Lincoln County hoard
- Lincoln Co. rescue squad responds to two water rescues
- Lincoln County emergency crews respond to Thursday morning water rescue
- WAAY 31 I-Team Investigation: How hoarding hurts
- Lincoln County inmate hospitalized after attempting escape
- Lincoln County inmate dead after being hospitalized
- Lincoln County school bus involved in crash
- Lincoln County Jail facing understaffing issue
- Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln County
- Tornado Warning continued for Lincoln County, Tennessee
Scroll for more content...