Animal Control: Muscle Shoals cat intentionally cut in half

Colbert County Animal Control officers say they still don't have any tips on who cut a cat in half and removed its organs, but they did confirm that it was done intentionally.

WAAY 31 has a photo of the dismembered cat but has decided not to show it due to its graphic nature.

On Tuesday, an employee at Logan's Roadhouse in Muscle Shoals along Woodward Avenue found half of the cat in the parking lot. Animal Control officers took the dismembered cat to a local veterinarian, who determined the cat's lungs and heart were also removed.

"He examined it and said it was a clean cut and the way they had cut it across and up and removed its organs, it was definitely done intentionally," said Colbert County Animal Control officer, Anthony Wilbanks. "He said whoever done it used a sharp bladed knife and he said the way they cut it, they knew what they were doing."

Investigators don't know if the cat was alive or dead when it was cut. Wilbanks said they started to do research to see if this has happened in other places.

"This kind of stuff has happened in several other states last year and already starting this year. Last year, Texas alone had over 50 different cases of the same scenario. Cut in half, organs removed, no blood on scene and placed out in a public spot," said Wilbanks.

Animal Control officials are still urging people with information to come forward so they can catch who did this.

Wilbanks also said once they get a good tip or evidence they will ask the Muscle Shoals Police Department to come in and help them investigate.

Animal Control is asking anyone with information to come forward and call them at 256-381-4073.