Angels organization to provide housing for Trash Pandas players

Trash Pandas players will be among those who benefit from a proposed MLB plan to have organizations provide housing for minor league players starting in 2022.

The plan, which ESPN reported on Sunday, is not finalized or in place yet.

It has yet to be decided if the teams will give out stipends that fully cover housing or provide the lodging themselves.

According to Trash Pandas’ vice president Lindsey Knupp, the Angels organization has told the team that their players will be covered.

“The Angels organization is still working on what that looks like … but they have said, ‘Yes, we are going to do that for our players.’ So that’s a great thing for them, a great benefit for them,” Knupp said Monday.

Knupp said the team knows the struggles these players have been going through and views this as a huge benefit for all minor leaguers.

“I know that they’re definitely going to look at this as a huge weight lifted off their chests and their pocketbooks, especially as they come back here again in 2022,” she said. “They loved it here, they loved the energy, they loved the fans, everything about the entertainment and the excitement that went into games that our community really embraced was special for them and they couldn’t have asked for anything better.”

Knupp emphasized that, ultimately, all of these decisions will be made by the Angels, but it is their goal to assist in the process.

“The Angels have full control over everything [the players] do, really. From signing autographs to the housing or what they’re eating in the clubhouse.”